Supporting the Gernand Family

Janet, Matthew, and Heidi Gernand lost their Daleville home on March 23, 2025, to a fire that destroyed the entirety of their home. Thankfully, nobody was home when the fire stared, but the Gernands lost all of their belongings. The Gernand family lived in their home for 30 years, and their home was rooted with memories that were taken by the fire. This tragedy is proceeded by the loss of Randy Gernand, Janet's husband and the father of Matthew and Heidi, this past October. These tragedies have come as a shock to the family and community, but haven't shaken the Gernand family's faith in the Lord.

Because the family is still processing the unexpected tragedy, the best way to support them is through monetary donations and prayers. In order to prevent the family from being overwhelmed by questions about clothing sizes and what they need, they would appreciate monetary donations to replace their lost belongings. Please consider donating and being steadfast in prayer for the Gernand family as they navigate this tragedy.

"For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, declares the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts." Isaiah 55: 8-9.