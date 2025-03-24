Supporting the Gernand Family

Campaign Image

Janet, Matthew, and Heidi Gernand lost their Daleville home on March 23, 2025, to a fire that destroyed the entirety of their home. Thankfully, nobody was home when the fire stared, but the Gernands lost all of their belongings. The Gernand family lived in their home for 30 years, and their home was rooted with memories that were taken by the fire. This tragedy is proceeded by the loss of Randy Gernand, Janet's husband and the father of Matthew and Heidi, this past October. These tragedies have come as a shock to the family and community, but haven't shaken the Gernand family's faith in the Lord. 

Because the family is still processing the unexpected tragedy, the best way to support them is through monetary donations and prayers. In order to prevent the family from being overwhelmed by questions about clothing sizes and what they need, they would appreciate monetary donations to replace their lost belongings. Please consider donating and being steadfast in prayer for the Gernand family as they navigate this tragedy. 

"For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, declares the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts." Isaiah 55: 8-9.

Recent Donations
The Faulds
$ 50.00 USD
7 minutes ago

Brooke Carrell
$ 50.00 USD
11 minutes ago

Praying for all of you as you navigate another new normal and process another major loss. May you feel the Lord's comforting arms wrapped around you.

Dylan and Taylor Campbell
$ 50.00 USD
12 minutes ago

Prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
13 minutes ago

Praying for you and your family

Elise Book
$ 25.00 USD
18 minutes ago

Stephanie H
$ 50.00 USD
21 minutes ago

Torrie S
$ 50.00 USD
24 minutes ago

Trinity Harder
$ 50.00 USD
25 minutes ago

I love you Heidi Kate, my prayers are with you and your family right now

The Bartrams
$ 130.00 USD
26 minutes ago

Sending lots of prayers!

Neil F
$ 50.00 USD
42 minutes ago

Sam
$ 30.00 USD
1 hour ago

I am praying for you and your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying for you all. Heidi is such a special human and has such a heart for the Lord.

