Gerhard for Merrimack County Sheriff

The purpose of running is to support the role that our county Grand Jury plays in maintaining accountability amidst politicians, bureaucrats and corporations. As sheriff I will provide all of the department's resources to areas of concern as outlined by the Grand Jury, which receives requests for investigation from the public.





In the middle of June I was blessed to find a Grand Juror Handbook, printed in 1978, at the State Library in Concord. As clear as day it outlines the investigatory role that the gatekeepers have been hiding from our Grand Jurors.





Grand Jury as an Investigatory Body





In addition to the duty of the Grand Jury to hear evidence and decide whether formal criminal charges should be made, the Grand Jury also has the important power to make investigations. The Grand Jury, on its own initiative, may on rare occasions subpoena witnesses to appear or compel the production of documents. This type of investigation is thereafter reported to the Court in what is called a Presentment or Report.





The full document (9-pages) is available at both websites below.





Please visit GoHardWithGerhard.com for more information about the campaign.





To learn more about county Grand Juries visit NHGrandJury.com







