Help bring Gera home to Bahia

Our dear friend Maka has just lost her partner, Gera.



In this moment of deep grief, she now faces the heavy responsibility of arranging his cremation in the UK and bringing him home to Bahia, Brazil — where his family and roots are waiting to receive him one last time.



This journey comes with significant emotional and financial weight. Maka is navigating it all on her own. We, her friends and community, want to stand beside her and help carry this burden.



Funds raised will go toward:



--> Cremation and essential arrangements in the UK



--> Flights to and from Brazil



--> Costs of transporting Gera’s ashes



--> approx 7 days of accommodation, meals, and basic needs while in Brazil



We’re aiming to raise £7,000 to ease the financial strain and allow Maka to focus on what truly matters — saying goodbye with love and care.



Please give what you can — every bit of support matters.

And if you’re not in a place to donate, sharing this with others who care will mean just as much.



Let’s help Maka carry Gera home — with dignity, with love, and with peace.

Thank you.