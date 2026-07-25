Help George Fight Cancer and Rebuild His Health

Update: 07/25/26:

Good news! The IPT Chemo came in at $15,000 !! Praise God it’s at the lower end of the estimate they gave us! And because it did, we lowered the fundraiser amount by $10,000. God is good!😊🙏🏻💕





Update 07.21.26:





We understand that the goal amount on the fundraiser seems unattainable. But the goal can be accomplished with many people giving a little amount.





We were able to cover the first half of the treatment program with all of our savings. So, that leaves the chemo amount of $15-$25k which will be due next (07/31). If we could reach that goal next, it would be extremely appreciated and beneficial to George’s healing 💕 That’s what we’re asking for. A chance for George to regain his health and money is the only thing standing in the way.

This treatment program has an 80% success rate! That’s great odds!! So, it would not be money wasted on treatment that would eventually fail him. This is his best chance to regain life! Please prayerfully consider donating. Even the smallest amount makes a huge difference.





Please remember that there are other ways to give as well. Check, Apple Cash, Zelle, Venmo.





Apple Cash, Zelle and Venmo are linked to my cellphone (708-606-2393).





Checks can be sent to the campground we’re staying at. Address to:

Darla Carroll

37061 US Hwy 19 N

Palm Harbor FL 34684





Thank You and God Bless❣️

















Our goal is to raise $65,000 to help cover George’s 16-week cancer treatment program, temporary housing near the treatment center, and essential living expenses while he is unable to work.





Our family never imagined we’d be here asking for help, but today we are humbly reaching out and trusting that God will provide through the kindness of others.

George was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018. He courageously went through the traditional course of treatment, including surgery, radiation, and hormone therapy. We prayed that chapter of our lives was behind us.

In July 2025, we received heartbreaking news—the cancer had returned and had metastasized to his bones. It is now affecting his right shoulder, right leg, spine, and ribs.

Since then, George’s health has steadily declined. The pain and weakness have progressed to the point where he is no longer able to work.

For years, George and I owned and operated our own business. Like so many small businesses, ours was hit hard during the pandemic and never fully recovered. As George’s health worsened, we were forced to close the business and sell off our equipment.

With mounting medical expenses and the loss of our income, we made the difficult decision to move to another state, where dear friends graciously opened their home to us while we try to recover financially and focus on George’s health.

After everything he has endured, George has decided to pursue a comprehensive holistic-traditional cancer treatment program. Because these therapies are considered alternative treatments, Medicare will not cover them.

The cancer center estimates the cost of George’s 16-week treatment program to be between $65,000 and $85,000.

In addition to the treatment costs, the cancer center is located about three hours from where we are currently staying. George’s treatments will be every weekday for 16 weeks, making daily travel impossible. We will need to temporarily relocate closer to the treatment center, adding the cost of housing and living expenses during that time.

George is no longer able to work, and my full-time job has become caring for him. We will be using the savings we have left, but they simply won’t be enough to cover both the treatment expenses, housing costs and our everyday living costs.

If you’ve ever met George, you know that he has spent his entire life helping others.

He is one of the most talented, hardworking, and generous people I have ever known. He has an incredible ability to build, repair, fabricate, and teach just about anything.

Among his many accomplishments, George built the record-holding smallest trans-Atlantic sailboat named Father’s Day for Hugo Vihlen in 1992. He completely rebuilt a 1989 Class C motorhome, making it even better than new. He’s reupholstered RV furniture, taught himself to sew and now makes his own Hawaiian shirts, and has solved countless mechanical and fabrication challenges that most people wouldn’t even attempt.

For many years, George also shared his passion for martial arts by operating his own Aikido dojo, where he was known as a patient and gifted instructor. He has always loved teaching others, whether it was martial arts, fabrication, sewing, mechanics, or simply helping someone learn a new skill.

He faithfully served our church for ten years as head of the security team, always willing to protect and serve others without seeking recognition.

Most importantly, George is a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Since we married in 2007, he has loved my children as his own and has always been a faithful provider for our family. He is my best friend—second only to Jesus—and even through this difficult journey, he still manages to make me laugh with his quick wit and wonderful sense of humor.

Watching someone so full of life become limited by cancer has been heartbreaking.

Our greatest prayer is simply to give George every opportunity to regain his health and quality of life without the overwhelming burden of financial stress.

If you feel led to help, no gift is too small. Every donation, every prayer, and every share of this fundraiser truly makes a difference.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story.

May God richly bless you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers.