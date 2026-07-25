George's Medical Bills and Recovery Help!!

I am making this fundraiser on behalf of my father, George Bannon, and our family.





Late Tuesday night 6/30 George went to the ER after having experienced what he thought was arthritis flaring up in his hip for several weeks. He had been using a crutch but was not getting any better....turns out the problem was much worse than an arthritis flare up.





He had actually been walking around on a broken hip for weeks, and as horrible as that is...the broken hip is only the beginning. The ER doctor's explained that his hip was broken due to a tumor that had grown large enough to break his bone. Not only is there a tumor in his hip, but it also appears to have started in his lungs and metastasized down the spine to his hip.





As of today, July 2 he has had a partial hip replacement and is awaiting biopsy results on the bone removed. In the coming days they will be doing a biopsy on the lung mass.





As of right now it is a waiting game, but he is going to need help at home once he is discharged as he recovers from hip surgery as he lives alone.





I am starting this fundraiser to help with medical bills not covered by insurance, as well as travel expenses to help me get down there to help him at home until he is back up on his feet.





I will post updates as I receive them, I am waiting in Washington State until we have a more clear understanding of his recovery timeline, but I will be driving down with the kids to stay with him. In the meantime Kelly, Justin, and Avery are there to handle day to day for now and keep him company at the hospital.





If you know my dad you know that he is the type of guy that will give you the shirt off his back. He's been dealt some tough luck lately and I really don't want him to be worrying about the financial end of things. Please help me relieve some of the burden of stress for him during his recovery so he can focus on getting better! ❤️