GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

George's Medical Bills and Recovery Help!!

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$2,320 USD

Fundraiser created byLauren Raspberry

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lauren Raspberry

George's Medical Bills and Recovery Help!!

I am making this fundraiser on behalf of my father, George Bannon, and our family.


Late Tuesday night 6/30 George went to the ER after having experienced what he thought was arthritis flaring up in his hip for several weeks. He had been using a crutch but was not getting any better....turns out the problem was much worse than an arthritis flare up.


He had actually been walking around on a broken hip for weeks, and as horrible as that is...the broken hip is only the beginning. The ER doctor's explained that his hip was broken due to a tumor that had grown large enough to break his bone. Not only is there a tumor in his hip, but it also appears to have started in his lungs and metastasized down the spine to his hip.


As of today, July 2 he has had a partial hip replacement and is awaiting biopsy results on the bone removed. In the coming days they will be doing a biopsy on the lung mass.


As of right now it is a waiting game, but he is going to need help at home once he is discharged as he recovers from hip surgery as he lives alone.


I am starting this fundraiser to help with medical bills not covered by insurance, as well as travel expenses to help me get down there to help him at home until he is back up on his feet.


I will post updates as I receive them, I am waiting in Washington State until we have a more clear understanding of his recovery timeline, but I will be driving down with the kids to stay with him. In the meantime Kelly, Justin, and Avery are there to handle day to day for now and keep him company at the hospital.


If you know my dad you know that he is the type of guy that will give you the shirt off his back. He's been dealt some tough luck lately and I really don't want him to be worrying about the financial end of things. Please help me relieve some of the burden of stress for him during his recovery so he can focus on getting better! ❤️

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve