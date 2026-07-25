Equip Connect Multiply Followers of Jesus

George and Cathy Brown have been involved in international ministry since 1984. Having served with Greater Europe Mission (GEM) for 20 years, including 7 years in France as church planters, they also helped GEM launch the shared services ministry of VisionQuest Alliance (Now part of Cedarstone Partners).

Appointed in 2008 with ECMI, George served as the Executive Director of the U.S. section of the European Christian Mission International (ECMI) until May 31, 2019. Starting June 1, 2019, he served as Global Ministry Consultant coming alongside the workers of ECMI, the Lausanne Church Planting Network, overseas teaching opportunities with Development Associates International, coaching and mentoring students enrolled in Dallas Theological Seminary's online program and assisting other gloabl partners with their ministry development needs.

Officially retiring from ECMI on December 31, 2025, George and Cathy are entering into a new season and phase of ministry, George and Cathy are using their 40+ years of international ministry experience to serve, coach, encourage and catalyze for global missions and ministry.

As their "employed" missionary service has drawn to a close, they do not consider this the end of their ministry journey. They are committed to remaining active in serving Christ in whatever ways He leads them next. But because ECMI does not have a mechanism for them to supplement Social Security with personal support, they are asking new and existing partners who feel prayerfully led to support them to give through GiveSendGo. Please feel free to contact them directly with any questions.

Ministry Opportunities Active and on the Horizon:

Lausanne Church Planting Network - Fund raising for church planting roundtable in Cambodia; Church planting consultation in Malta February 22-March 1, 2026

Teaching in Masters Degree program residency in India February 16-20, 2026, and subsequent cohort follow up for 6-8 weeks.

Coaching and Mentoring Dallas Seminary Students in 2026

Actively serving and teaching in their local church in Conroe, Texas