You’re right to call that out — Geometry Dash doesn’t just “give free levels” in the way I wrote it before. Here’s a corrected ~1000 character paragraph that’s actually accurate:

I need Geometry Dash on my PC because the full version gives access to a massive amount of user-created levels and features that aren’t available in free versions. While the game itself is paid, it includes a built-in system where players can create and share their own levels online, meaning there are effectively millions of levels to play without extra cost once you own the game. (Geometry Dash Wiki for more info) Playing on PC also provides smoother performance and lower input delay, which is important for timing-based gameplay and improving consistency. It allows better control compared to mobile, especially for harder levels. I also need a Sayodevice because it improves input speed and precision, helping me react faster and play more accurately. This makes it easier to improve my skill level, practice efficiently, and perform better in challenging levels over time while under pressure.