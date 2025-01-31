Urgent help needed to save our home

Time is running out and we need help to save our home.





Dear Friends, Family & Kind Strangers,

For the past 12 years, I've been fearlessly fighting metastatic breast cancer and it looks like I may be at the end of my battle. The cancer is spreading and the medicine stopped working. Throughout this long and difficult journey my goal has always been to maintain a healthy loving home for our family -- my husband Joe, our son Nick & all the pets we've loved through the years. Today, we're at risk of losing it all... Our beautiful home of 20 years.

As a self employed family, with me unable to contribute the last 5 years, my husband has been working so hard to keep us afloat amidst the financial strain that comes with our situation. Ongoing medical expenses, unexpected breakdowns and repairs, and the rising cost of basic necessities has taken a toll. Despite our best efforts, we are now facing the very real threat of losing our home to foreclosure.

Fear has officially set in and I can honestly say, it's scarier than cancer. My hope is that this fundraiser will help prevent the worst from happening. The funds raised will be used to do the following:

Prevent Foreclosure: Cover past-due mortgage payments and legal expenses to keep our home.

Medical Expenses: Continue managing the costs associated with my ongoing cancer care.

Basic Living Costs: Support our family's day-to-day necessities while my husband's income fluctuates due to his line of work & caring for me.

I've always been one to help others. My husband goes the extra mile for anyone who asks. Our son is a sweet young man with his own set of challenges, who's just starting out in life. As parents, we want to protect him from this nightmare.

So today, in our moment of need, I'm humbly asking for your help. Any donation, big or small, will bring us closer to staying in our home and provide a bit of much needed peace during this very challenging time.

If you're in a position to help, please consider donating. If you're unable, please share this campaign with all of your networks, far and wide. Also see "other ways to help" below. Thank you! Your kindness, prayers and support mean the world to us.

Christine ~ xoxo

A little about us:

Joe ~ Dad & husband. Talented, hard working, General Contractor with 45 years experience. 30+ years in business.

Christine ~ Wife & Mom. Battling stage 4 breast cancer since 2012. Retired/disabled nurse to people & pets.

Nick ~ Senior in college. Software Engineering & Physics. Our reason for fighting!





Other ways to help:

1. If you're in NJ and know of a company looking for a Carpenter, please let us know. Joe is experienced in all phases of residential construction & does beautiful work.

2. Need work done on your home? Check out Genardi Construction on facebook. Free estimates, Jersey Shore area. References & photos upon request.

3. You can shop or donate pet supplies through my LinkTree @ EverydaySparkle

4. Nick is a Math & Computer Science tutor. If you're little one needs help with school work, he's very patient. Fee is negotiable.

5. And if all you can offer is a prayer, we'll gladly accept those too!





Life can be hard. May God bless us all.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Chris, Joey & Nicky ~ The Genardi Family