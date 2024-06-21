Genesis Short Film

Shooting dates: November 12-21, 2024

Location: Lynchburg, VA

This is an extremely stunt heavy film!



Synopsis/logline: A short story of two best friends, or at least they used to be until someone close to their heart tried to manipulate one into killing the other, out of bloodthirsty jealousy.





My name is Jacob Pointer and I am a Senior at Liberty University. My major is Film Production & Content Development with a minor in Digital Media & Journalism. As a Senior in the film program, I get the honor of directing my own thesis film. It makes up a large percentage of my grade. I wrote this film's script as a Freshman and have been planning, rewriting and dreaming about what it will become since then. I have so much excitement and passion in bringing this film to fruition. This film has an estimated budget of $6000.00 and it will cover the production design, location permits, costumes, camera gear, travel expenses, catering, visual effect, sound design, crew and cast. The aesthetic, sound, costumes, and color of the film is a mix between Rebel Moon, The Batman, & Dune 2. Genesis is premiering in May 2025 and all contributors donators will receive their own private link to the short film.

All Senior thesis films require fundraising. My goal is to raise $6000 for this project and start it as soon as I have the money raised.





I'm here to ask for your financial support for my thesis film. I hope you’ll consider it. I can't wait to share with you the completed project at the end. It’s going to be epic and I’m excited for you to be a part of that.

Here are the 3 ways to donate if you would like to contribute:



1. Venmo:@lyrical-force

2. Paypal address:@LyricalForce

3. Merch! (Still finalising designs, will be posting soon!)



Thank you for your time, consideration and assistance

In Gratitude,

Jacob Pointer



















