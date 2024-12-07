Genesis Robertson Celebration of Life

Click on read more for details!

Information for Genesis Robertson's Celebration of Life



Service will be held on June 1st at 10am

Location: EVFree Fullerton, 2801 N Brea Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92835

Immediately following, there will be a reception held at her son's school

Christ Lutheran Elementary School Family Life Center (gym)

Address: 820 W Imperial Hwy, Brea, CA 92821

Genesis Robertson is the most caring woman I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. She was my best friend, my confidant and my role model. Her life was far from easy, but she had this innate ability to turn her pain into compassion.

I met Genesis at Fullerton College. We were tasked to run and manage an event called the High School Theater Festival together in 2008. We worked insane hours, recruited nonstop and we slept in and around the theater department to get this event up and running. We weren't the only ones working long hours. Our advisor Sarah, the student board, the faculty, the department and numerous volunteers and almunus were involved. Hundreds of people working toward this annual festival. The result? Genesis spearheaded one of the smoothest run festivals in our college's history. She was incredible.

She met her husband, Brandon, at Fullerton College the same year. They were in a theater class together. Genesis made the first move of course! I remember when they started dating...She glowed when she talked about him. They both loved theater, God and they fell hard for each other. Brandon went to UCI; Genesis went to UCSD and they stayed together throughout. They stood side by side and handled life together. They pushed each other, helped each other, counseled each other. Even in the early days there were health issues, but they conquered them all together. Side by side. Leaning on one another for support. After maybe a year or so, you couldn't say one of their names without the other trailing behind. Genesis & Brandon. Always and Forever. As an outsider, you just knew they were going to be the couple that lasted.

Genesis & Brandon were married on July 15th, 2012. I was so very lucky to be a bridesmaid at their wedding. She was absolutely gorgeous. Brandon looked like he just won the lottery. He couldn't keep his eyes off her all evening.

Genesis agreed to be in my wedding as a bridesmaid 3 years later. A few months before that wedding, she shared with me that she was pregnant with her first born! Peter. Born on Nov 15th, 2015. Her second born, Jonah, was born a few years later on February 28th, 2018. Our pregnancies overlapped both times and our boys are the same age.

Now that we were moms, we were both focused on our families. We would make a point to see each other as often as we could at Birthdays & Special Occasions but we would mostly communicate over the phone and video calls. We shared stories of our boys, our lives, and our families. After a few years, we both worked together and we got to see each other more often! It was around this time, 3 years ago, that she was diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast Cancer.

When Genesis called to tell me, I was shocked. Although that initial conversation didn't last very long - three things were obvious; She had a plan, She was ready to fight and she wasn't going to let her life come to a crashing halt because of it. She started a secretary job at the church AFTER her diagnosis. She poured more of her life into her family, her friendships and God. She was extremely open with her diagnosis and her fight on social media. She did not shy away from talking about her fight and how she was doing.

One year, one lumpectomy and several rounds of chemo later - they told her she was in remission. We were in the middle of planning a remission party when she went back for a checkup. The cancer was back and it came with a vengeance.

Cancer kicked her at every turn. Small wins were few and far between. She was 1 in a million, but with terribly bad luck. The type of cancer she had was hard to treat and with her age and family history - she should never have gotten it. Her chemo, her procedures, her hospital visits - if there was something that could go wrong....it did.

But she didn't let it slow her down. She fought back. She was strong for her family and she pushed through every setback, bad reaction and her declining diagnosis. She talked openly with her toddlers about her being sick and how they could help her through it. She clung to God, her loved ones and her husband for support. She took a trip to visit friends she hadn't seen in awhile even though she could barely stand.

She started an art class at her kid's school with a Stage 4 diagnosis. She refused to leave her job at the church and worked there until she passed. She turned all of her pain into compassion.

Last year, we started to discuss the very real possibility of her not being able to win this fight. She lost her fight with Cancer and went to her heavenly home on March 6th, 2024.

There are a few things you should know.

She appreciates your love, friendship and support. She didn't want to leave, but she was called home to God early. She wanted to be there to watch her children grow up, graduate, get married...she wanted to be there to grow old with her husband. She wanted to spend more time here, with us.

She does not blame God or anyone else for what happened. But as the people left behind, there are still things we can do for her.

It's up to us to step up and be her eyes, her ears, her hands and her heart. Brandon now has to raise two boys without their mother. But she still wants to be there for them, and she can only do that with your help. This celebration of life is one of the first steps to the Robertson family's new normal. This page is dedicated to helping them financially but I urge you to take it a step further. Share your pictures, memories, your experiences and your life with me. I will keep them safe and give them to her boys when they are ready. Visit when the craziness dies down. Offer to babysit, offer to grab groceries. Not just this week or this year - but for the rest of their lives. Help Brandon keep Genesis alive for her boys through all of the life events she will miss. For her.



If you would like to read through her struggle in her own words, she kept a diary of events on Facebook & Instagram.

