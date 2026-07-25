Genesis House, two recovery houses in Eugene

We are closing our doors our landlord is retiring at 85 and is selling the two houses

We need help relocating our guys some are in their 70’s they receive minimum social security each month maybe they can rent a house together or we can use our 501(c)(3) to pay an owners property tax in full to help get into a place, but need to move everyone out soon, we will soon run out of money to pay basic services so will make it even more difficult

we are having a hard time with little to no funds we are all on social security and need to still pay bills until we ge moved out, we have 15 men in recovery that need housing.

we may also need a lawyer, but if we could find a 4 or 5 bedroom house that would really help, with a long term lease as a 501(c)(3) we could provide a property tax exemption to the landlord, EWEB is a big one we also need help with, acct. under Genesis House

im really frustrated I’ve been going through cancer treatments and Chemo has given me a lot of fatigue, it’s been hard. Or if someone has resources to relocate 15 guys that is my biggest concern

thank you Dennis Hebard

president/regesterd agent

Genesie House EIN; 93-1238893



