GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Generosity Lends To Life- For Tim Dyer

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$5,797 USD

Fundraiser created byElizabeth Davis

Fundraiser funds will be received by Elizabeth Davis

Generosity Lends To Life- For Tim Dyer

About a year ago, my dad Tim started to experience strange and unexplainable symptoms, affecting his vision and motor function. He would have "episodes" that were slow to start, but then began to happen more frequently and with increased intensity.

After much testing and imaging, it was determined that he had a cyst in the third ventricle of his brain. Despite seeing numerous Neurologists, as well as seeking treatment from the MAYO clinic, no doctors so far have been willing to do anything but "monitor" it.

Watching my dad's health decline and his quality of life essentially disappear, has not been an option for any of us, especially my mother, Cynthia. She has relentlessly pursued the opinions of other Neurologists and all available treatment options, which has led us to the reason for this request.

Answering our prayers, God led my mom to a doctor by the name of Mark Souweidane at Cornell University Hospital in New York. After reviewing dad's records, it has been made very clear that he does not have a cyst, it is indeed a tumor. This tumor is causing spinal fluid to build in his brain, known as Hydrocephalus, causing his motor function and vision upsets. Hydrocephalus is incredibly dangerous and needs to be operated on first and foremost to remove much of the risk on his life.

The words of the doctor are intimidating, but he does not have the final say, God does, and we know with all certainty He is holding dad in the palm of His hand. We believe in a full physical healing for him, but we need financial help to get there.

Brain surgery is one of the most expensive surgeries to have to endure, even with insurance. They will be facing hospital fees, doctor fees and anesthesia; having to travel means hotel fees, plane tickets, plus basic living expenses that are through the roof being in Manhattan. Having missed so much work over the last year due to this issue, finances are stressed, and their savings has been depleted. Any financial help to save the life of my father would be a blessing beyond measure. Thank you for your consideration and support. We love you all!

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve