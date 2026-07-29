Generosity Lends To Life- For Tim Dyer

About a year ago, my dad Tim started to experience strange and unexplainable symptoms, affecting his vision and motor function. He would have "episodes" that were slow to start, but then began to happen more frequently and with increased intensity.

After much testing and imaging, it was determined that he had a cyst in the third ventricle of his brain. Despite seeing numerous Neurologists, as well as seeking treatment from the MAYO clinic, no doctors so far have been willing to do anything but "monitor" it.

Watching my dad's health decline and his quality of life essentially disappear, has not been an option for any of us, especially my mother, Cynthia. She has relentlessly pursued the opinions of other Neurologists and all available treatment options, which has led us to the reason for this request.

Answering our prayers, God led my mom to a doctor by the name of Mark Souweidane at Cornell University Hospital in New York. After reviewing dad's records, it has been made very clear that he does not have a cyst, it is indeed a tumor. This tumor is causing spinal fluid to build in his brain, known as Hydrocephalus, causing his motor function and vision upsets. Hydrocephalus is incredibly dangerous and needs to be operated on first and foremost to remove much of the risk on his life.

The words of the doctor are intimidating, but he does not have the final say, God does, and we know with all certainty He is holding dad in the palm of His hand. We believe in a full physical healing for him, but we need financial help to get there.

Brain surgery is one of the most expensive surgeries to have to endure, even with insurance. They will be facing hospital fees, doctor fees and anesthesia; having to travel means hotel fees, plane tickets, plus basic living expenses that are through the roof being in Manhattan. Having missed so much work over the last year due to this issue, finances are stressed, and their savings has been depleted. Any financial help to save the life of my father would be a blessing beyond measure. Thank you for your consideration and support. We love you all!