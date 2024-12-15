Christmas Love for the Gencarella Family

Hey Fam,

It's Nicole from the 5am. Tis the season for Fort Fitness Members and Staff to sprinkle some love on the Gencarella Family!!! Join me in sending Sarge, Tricia, Gavin, Bryson and Kyla to GREAT WOLF LODGE for a well-deserved family vacay!!! Our goal is to raise $2,000 so they can splish splash and celebrate life! No donation amount is too small (or big). We have a card at Fort's front desk, so please sign it (whether you're able to contribute or not).

OH! And one last thing, please keep the prayers coming! Even though our warrior Bryson the Bison has received clear scans, let's keep him in our hearts and prayers! Thank you in advance for helping a family that has done so much for our community! See you in Battlefield!

-NH



