Christmas Love for the Gencarella Family

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $2,420

Campaign created by Tricia Gencarella

Campaign funds will be received by Tricia Gencarella

Hey Fam,

It's Nicole from the 5am. Tis the season for Fort Fitness Members and Staff to sprinkle some love on the Gencarella Family!!! Join me in sending Sarge, Tricia, Gavin, Bryson and Kyla to GREAT WOLF LODGE for a well-deserved family vacay!!! Our goal is to raise $2,000 so they can splish splash and celebrate life! No donation amount is too small (or big). We have a card at Fort's front desk, so please sign it (whether you're able to contribute or not).

OH! And one last thing, please keep the prayers coming! Even though our warrior Bryson the Bison has received clear scans, let's keep him in our hearts and prayers! Thank you in advance for helping a family that has done so much for our community! See you in Battlefield!

-NH

Recent Donations
Show:
Mackie
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Merry Christmas!!

Kathy Macdonald
$ 200.00 USD
21 days ago

Laura Manrique
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Abby Wittenborn
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Sheree Kim
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Thanks for helping us become a community!

Kelly Vreeland
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Merry Christmas Gencarella Family! Thank you for everything you do for all of us!

Karla Gonzalez
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Merry Christmas Gencarella Family🎄

Lindsy
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Chandler Smith
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Merry Christmas! 🎄 Thank you for everything that you do! Enjoy your family time, you deserve it!

Leeann Liana
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Merry Christmas! Enjoy :)

Claudia Aguirrre
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Merry Christmas

Jordan Shoe
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Merry Christmas Sarge! Thank you for all you do!

Joelle Shoemaker
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Merry Christmas!!! 🎄

Garrett Dibene
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Merry Christmas Neighbors🎄 Hope you have blessed holiday! Cheers!

ScottMelissaVanceHarley
$ 300.00 USD
28 days ago

Merry Christmas!

Jen T
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

The Lord bless you and keep you and make His face shine upon you. Merry Christmas!

Alison Allen
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Merry Christmas from my family to yours. Oh wait…same family!!! Hehehe Fort Family!

Sherrie
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Ahmed
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Katelyn McSkane
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday to the Gencarellas family! May this this year be filled with love, laughter and beautiful memories that last a lifetime

