Christmas Love for the Gencarella Family

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $2,420
Campaign funds will be received by Tricia Gencarella
Hey Fam,
It's Nicole from the 5am. Tis the season for Fort Fitness Members and Staff to sprinkle some love on the Gencarella Family!!! Join me in sending Sarge, Tricia, Gavin, Bryson and Kyla to GREAT WOLF LODGE for a well-deserved family vacay!!! Our goal is to raise $2,000 so they can splish splash and celebrate life! No donation amount is too small (or big). We have a card at Fort's front desk, so please sign it (whether you're able to contribute or not).
OH! And one last thing, please keep the prayers coming! Even though our warrior Bryson the Bison has received clear scans, let's keep him in our hearts and prayers! Thank you in advance for helping a family that has done so much for our community! See you in Battlefield!
-NH
Merry Christmas!!
Thanks for helping us become a community!
Merry Christmas Gencarella Family! Thank you for everything you do for all of us!
Merry Christmas Gencarella Family🎄
Merry Christmas! 🎄 Thank you for everything that you do! Enjoy your family time, you deserve it!
Merry Christmas! Enjoy :)
Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas Sarge! Thank you for all you do!
Merry Christmas!!! 🎄
Merry Christmas Neighbors🎄 Hope you have blessed holiday! Cheers!
Merry Christmas!
The Lord bless you and keep you and make His face shine upon you. Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas from my family to yours. Oh wait…same family!!! Hehehe Fort Family!
Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday to the Gencarellas family! May this this year be filled with love, laughter and beautiful memories that last a lifetime
