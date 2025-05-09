Campaign Image

Fire for the Nations! CfaN Fire Camp 2025

Hi! My name is Goodnews Ehie, and I’ll be attending this summer’s 2025 Christ for all Nations (CfaN) Fire Camp. A life-changing evangelism and ministry training experience. This isn’t just a camp; it’s a calling. CfaN is raising up a new generation of evangelists to bring the Gospel to the ends of the earth, and I believe God is calling me to be one of them.

At Fire Camp, I’ll receive hands-on training from global ministry leaders, grow deeper in my relationship with Jesus, and be equipped to boldly share the Gospel with love and power. I am expecting to encounter God in new ways and be launched into the purpose He has for my life.

In order to attend, I need to raise $499 to cover my registration and costs—and I can't do it alone.

Would you prayerfully consider partnering with me through giving and prayer? Every dollar sown is an investment into the Kingdom of God and into my calling. I believe this is fertile ground, and I’m so grateful for your support!


Ways You Can Help:

Give any amount you feel led to

Share this page with others

Keep me in your prayers as I prepare

Thank you so much for sowing into what God is doing. Let’s set the world on fire for Jesus! 🔥

Anonymous Giver
$ 375.00 USD
27 days ago

