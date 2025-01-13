Costa Rica Mission Trip

On March 7th-March 16th, I have the unique privilege to co-lead this mission trip alongside three other guides. Together, we will bringing a team of 15 students into the jungles of Costa Rica.

Our program’s mission is to serve the students of GCU by providing outlets of outdoor recreation that engage both individuals and groups in adventure, fellowship, environmental stewardship, leadership development and outdoor education. We will advance relationships through these outlets and strive to provide a positive experience for the students while fueling off the endless adventures that occur in God's creation that help challenge students physically, spiritually, and mentally. For the second time, this spring break we will be heading to Southern Costa Rica to accompany a local pastor, Pastor Simeone, in sharing the hope of Christ with the Cabecar people. We are so grateful to be able to have the opportunity to use our background and knowledge of the backcountry and lead a trip that the primary focus is sharing who Jesus is to a population deep in remote areas.

we will begin hiking on foot to a handful of local villages selected by the regional pastors. In these villages, our team will be helping to organize community outreach events and sharing our testimonies in the midst of our work. Our focus will be on following the direction of these pastors to best tell the Cabecar people what it means to know Christ. The organizations we are working with to coordinate our trip are Well Child International and Hike4Humanity. These organizations have a longstanding presence in the country and have connected our group with the local pastors who we will be assisting.

This year, we will serve the Cabécar community by providing practical help, sharing the Gospel, and building meaningful relationships. Unlike last year, which focused on medical support, this trip will center on repairing the Alto Almirante School (the kindergarten-8th grade school we stay at) while continuing to provide basic supplies to the community. The school is an important part of the community. Last year, the team got to see firsthand how desperately the school needs repairs. The floors of the kindergarten room were breaking through, making it unsafe for students. Our main goals are to improve safety, increase accessibility, and expand the water system

I would deeply appreciate your spiritual and financial support as I prepare for this mission. My goal is to raise $1,900 by March 1st, which will cover flights, transportation, and supplies for both my team and the community.

I would be incredibly blessed if you feel led to support me through prayer, I would be grateful for blessing over: God led connections and friendships made with the families and kids we meet, Safety and health during travel and while in the village, the work we will be doing, that it may glorify God, our heart posture, that my teammates and I remain humble and focused on the will of the Lord, and sufficient funds to make this journey possible. If you plan to support me in prayer, I will continue to communicate more specific prayer requests and details :)

Thank you for being a part of this mission! Please reach out to me if you have any questions at all, I am incredibly excited to tell you more!