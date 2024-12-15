Supporting Griselda Cervantes' End of Life

Hello Everyone,

My name is Mark Marquez, and I am reaching out on behalf of my niece, Griselda Cervantes, and her father, who desperately needs our support. Griselda is bravely battling an aggressive brain tumor, a fight she has endured for two years. At just 44 years old, she should be building her legacy and leaving her mark on the world—not preparing for her funeral.

Griselda was diagnosed with glioblastoma in April 2023. She underwent her first surgery in May 2023, followed by a second surgery in May 2024, and a final surgery in August 2024. Despite these efforts, her oncologist has given her a devastating prognosis, indicating she likely will not see the spring.

Since the summer, her father, Abel Cervantes, has taken unpaid leave to become her full-time caregiver. They have been relying on their savings to get by, but this financial burden has become overwhelming. Now, we are seeking assistance to cover Griselda’s funeral expenses—a weight that lies heavily on her father’s heart. As his only daughter, (his Baby Girl).

We had hoped for more time, but Griselda is now slowly slipping away. She is holding on with the hope of celebrating one more Christmas.

To support her and her father during this heartbreaking time, I have set up a GiveSendGo campaign to raise funds for her end-of-life and funeral expenses. Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness and support.