Supporting Griselda Cervantes' End of Life

Hello Everyone,
My name is Mark Marquez, and I am reaching out on behalf of my niece, Griselda Cervantes, and her father, who desperately needs our support. Griselda is bravely battling an aggressive brain tumor, a fight she has endured for two years. At just 44 years old, she should be building her legacy and leaving her mark on the world—not preparing for her funeral.
Griselda was diagnosed with glioblastoma in April 2023. She underwent her first surgery in May 2023, followed by a second surgery in May 2024, and a final surgery in August 2024. Despite these efforts, her oncologist has given her a devastating prognosis, indicating she likely will not see the spring.
Since the summer, her father, Abel Cervantes, has taken unpaid leave to become her full-time caregiver. They have been relying on their savings to get by, but this financial burden has become overwhelming. Now, we are seeking assistance to cover Griselda’s funeral expenses—a weight that lies heavily on her father’s heart. As his only daughter, (his Baby Girl).
We had hoped for more time, but Griselda is now slowly slipping away. She is holding on with the hope of celebrating one more Christmas.
To support her and her father during this heartbreaking time, I have set up a GiveSendGo campaign to raise funds for her end-of-life and funeral expenses. Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness and support.
Sending deepest condolences to Griselda’s family. She was an amazing person and I am lucky to have had the chance to know her.
My deepest condolences and wishes of comfort for the Cervantes and Marquez Family.
With love for Griselda and her family
My sincerest condolences to the family! I am blessed to have had Griselda in my life.
Con mucho amor, les mandamos un abrazo
Many prayers for a dear friend. So sorry to hear of your passing dear Griselda. May God bring peace and healing to your family.
Griselda was a wonderful person and a joy to work with. My deepest condolences to her family and friends.
I am currently an MPH student and am touched by Griselda's light. I am sending love and healing energy to you and your family during this time.
I will always remember your vibrant smile, in your honor I will “lead with love.”
I will always remember Griselda’s kindness and light. May this light always shine bright for her loved ones.
I loved working with Griselda. She was deeply intelligent and compassionate. I will think of her incredible courage in the days to come and try to live my life with as much grace as she did. My condolences to her family and everyone who loved her.
Rest in paradise beautiful Griselda!
My deepest condolences to your family. I hope Griselda may rest easy now.
My sincerest condolences to the whole family!
December 9th, 2024
Griselda meant so much to so many. On behalf of her father, Abel, and the entire family, we are deeply humbled by your generous contributions, which have provided us with support during this incredibly challenging time.
To honor Griselda’s life and legacy, we will hold a memorial service to celebrate her memory.
Memorial Service Details:
Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024
Time: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Location:
Magallon Funeral Home
1424 North Santa Fe Avenue
Vista, CA 92084
Thank you for your kindness and support as we come together to remember Griselda.
December 1st, 2024
It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we share the passing of Griselda Cervantes yesterday (11/30/24). She was surrounded by family in her final moments.
Griselda brought so much light into the lives of her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. She was a truly genuine soul, a joy to be around, with a beautiful smile and a contagious laugh that could brighten any room.
After her courageous battle with cancer, Griselda’s incredible strength, grace, and resilience were truly inspiring to all. While this is a time of immense grief, we find solace in knowing she is no longer in pain.
We are deeply grateful to everyone who has contributed to her campaign. Your generosity has meant the world to Griselda and her father. We will continue working to reach our designated goal of $25,000 to support her family during this difficult time.
Thank you for standing with us, for your kind words, and for helping us ensure that Griselda felt the full measure of your care and compassion.
