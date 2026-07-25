GAZA/Palestine

Dear Sir/Madam,

I respectfully submit this request for assistance. I am currently living in Egypt under very difficult circumstances, with no job and no stable source of income. My wife and children remain in Gaza, where they are living in a tent and facing extremely harsh humanitarian conditions. I am unable to provide for their basic needs or reunite with my family due to my financial situation.

I kindly ask you to consider my request and provide any financial or humanitarian assistance you are able to offer. Any support, no matter how small, would make a meaningful difference for me and my family during this difficult time.

Thank you for your time, compassion, and consideration. May your generosity be rewarded.

Sincerely,