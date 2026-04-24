Gator Needs Help, Leg Amputation!

My mom passed away on my youngest bday in 2024. I aquired her pup Gator. Unfortunately, he was hit by a car... but he survived!! One leg is useless and needs to be amputated. I was quoted 2200.00 I don't have that kind of funding on top of having two special needs kids. Autism & Down Syndrome Awareness!!! ♡♡♡

Gator needs this leg gone so it isn't flopping everywhere while he runs, plays, and tries to enjoys life. If you can help, it would be much appreciated. I have been hesitant to make this fundraiser, but I would love for him to have a better quality of life not having the damaged useless leg.