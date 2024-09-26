One year old Hayes Gatlin is currently in Batson Children’s Hospital for meningitis.

Hayes had strep which landed him in the ER at KDMC for dehydration. After 5 days in the hospital, it was thought he had meningitis. After, he started to decline and started having seizures, they had to intubate him. He was then airlifted to Batson. There they have since confirmed the meningitis with a lumbar puncture. They have also ran multiple scans and tests to give Hayes the most thorough care.

We have made this page to ask for prayers to heal this sweet boy. Please keep his mom and dad (Hope and Eli) as well as his siblings (Colt, Walker, and Sammie Lee) in your prayers during this tough time. We know our God is greater than this, and we’ve already felt so many prayers.

Both parents are staying in the hospital with Hayes during this. As most of you know, hospital stays start to become expensive. Between parents out of work, hospital bills, meals, gas, etc it can add up. So if you feel led or are able to, we appreciate any donation.

Most of all, pray for them.

From Hope:

"We don't want the gospel to go unseen through Hayes' journey. We give all glory to the highest healer and know that all things work together for His good."

"But now, thus says the Lord, who created you, O Jacob, and He who formed you, O Israel: 'Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; You are Mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow you. When you walk through the fire, you shall not be burned, nor shall the flames scorch you." Isaiah 43:1-2

"God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble." Psalms 46:1

“Jesus traveled through all the towns and villages of that area, teaching in the synagogues and announcing the Good News about the Kingdom. And he healed every kind of disease and illness.” Matthew‬ ‭9‬:‭35‬



