One year old Hayes Gatlin is currently in Batson Children’s Hospital for meningitis.
Hayes had strep which landed him in the ER at KDMC for dehydration. After 5 days in the hospital, it was thought he had meningitis. After, he started to decline and started having seizures, they had to intubate him. He was then airlifted to Batson. There they have since confirmed the meningitis with a lumbar puncture. They have also ran multiple scans and tests to give Hayes the most thorough care.
We have made this page to ask for prayers to heal this sweet boy. Please keep his mom and dad (Hope and Eli) as well as his siblings (Colt, Walker, and Sammie Lee) in your prayers during this tough time. We know our God is greater than this, and we’ve already felt so many prayers.
Both parents are staying in the hospital with Hayes during this. As most of you know, hospital stays start to become expensive. Between parents out of work, hospital bills, meals, gas, etc it can add up. So if you feel led or are able to, we appreciate any donation.
Most of all, pray for them.
From Hope:
"We don't want the gospel to go unseen through Hayes' journey. We give all glory to the highest healer and know that all things work together for His good."
"But now, thus says the Lord, who created you, O Jacob, and He who formed you, O Israel: 'Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; You are Mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow you. When you walk through the fire, you shall not be burned, nor shall the flames scorch you." Isaiah 43:1-2
"God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble." Psalms 46:1
“Jesus traveled through all the towns and villages of that area, teaching in the synagogues and announcing the Good News about the Kingdom. And he healed every kind of disease and illness.” Matthew 9:35
October 11th, 2024
Update:
Hayes will be at the hospital 2 more weeks.
The empyema that has formed needs more antibiotics.
Everything else has been perfect and normal (labs and vitals).
But we need to make sure he’s completely healed.
Hopeful discharge around the 22nd. They’ll do another MRI prior to that as another check up.
Keep praying that these antibiotics clear up the empyema. Pray for Eli, Hope, Colt, Walker, Sammie Lee and Hayes as being separated is all them. They are so ready to all be under one roof.
October 8th, 2024
Hayes had his second MRI done yesterday. They found an impyema on his brain
This is how they explained the empyema on MRI:
some of the fluid has cleared up but one particular area has become like a pus pocket called an empyema. They usually treat this for 4 weeks…
Luckily we’ve got 2 down… unfortunately, he needs 2 more weeks of antibiotics.
Neurosurgery doesn’t think he needs surgery at this time but maybe another MRI after more antibiotics.
Doctors are working with us trying to come up with a solution where Hayes can come home with his PICC and possibly continue his antibiotics at home.
Lot of things have to line up for that to happen so we just ask for prayers that his medical team and us as his parents make the best decisions for him in the coming days. Specific prayers we need:
•Hayes can go home with PICC
•He can get a bigger PICC for that to be an option.
•home health will be available.
•insurance will allow everything.
•docs will make best decision possible for Hayes.
From Eli:
Thank y’all. Please also pray that we will not waste this opportunity to reach people for the Lord.
September 28th, 2024
Good morning to all of Hayes’s prayer warriors and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Please don’t stop praying yet.
10:00 am update:
Hayes came off the vent yesterday afternoon.
They weaned his oxygen overnight.
No more oxygen.
He’s taking some medicine by mouth.
Everything looks good or headed in the right direction.
We may go to regular floor today.
We are praising God for his miracles.
September 28th, 2024
They done with PICC and he did good. Then they were able to turn sedation off to let him wake up. Once he was alert they removed him from the vent!! We are praising God for seeing improvement! Thank you for all the prayers! Please keep praying for healing and throughout his recovery journey!!
September 28th, 2024
September 27th, 2024
Echo did not show any abnormality.
Passed hearing test.
Blood cultures were negative - so getting PICC line tomorrow.
Possibly take off vent tomorrow depending on how X-ray looks in AM.
