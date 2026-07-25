Gathering The lost sheep

We have been blessed to have a place for gatherings and fellowship on sabbath and we have had many people show a desire to come but do not have transportation. They are of all ages and walks of life. My family has a very tiny car and no extra room and it’s heartbreaking to turn anyone away from wanting to have a holy convocation to honor sabbath. I have looked at busses on market place and the ones that I have seen are around $4500. We do not have that amount to purchase one. The need is great. Also if we ever move I will make it a point as long as the vehicle runs I will use it to honor My Abba and keep it set apart and to bring as many as will come to Messiah. Any proceeds that are donated towards the bus will not be spent on anything but for a bus and all transparency will be shown. I am a daughter grafted in by the Most High who wants to love Him and others as myself and my desire is His to bring others to Him. Our fellowship meets sabbath and we praise and worship we bring psalms and hymns and dances! We pray for one another and believe in healing and deliverance and in getting to know eachother and sharpen exhort and encourage and reprove and strengthen one another. We eat together and read the scriptures together out loud line by line. No one stands higher then another. The goal is to follow and abide in Messiah and He in us. We don’t go by opinion or what the world does or rituals of religions. We go by a pure and undefiled religion by pleading the cause of widows loving and helping the fatherless and remembrance and care for those in prison (physically and spiritually). We want to obey the commands to the best of our abilities in Messiah because they’re a delight and a gift to keep us safe on this narrow road! We remember our First love and brotherly love and to consider others above ourselves. We will wash eachothers feet both physically and spiritually and we will follow the Set Apart Ruach as our teacher and bring our gifts to the table and eat if one another’s fruit! We will proclaim the death burial and resurrection of Yahshua Messiah the Spotless Lamb Who washes us clean with His blood so that we may have life abundantly and our hearts desire is for none to perish. I know that Yah Will provide and that my desires are His and for that I will end this with Psalm 37:5 “Commit your way unto Yah trust also in Him and He shall bring it to pass.”