Supporting the Music Mission of Garrett Dearing

Goal:

 USD $30,000

Raised:

 USD $3,030

Campaign created by Clifton Garrett Dearing

Campaign funds will be received by Whole Heart Music Group INC

- The Goal!

Taking Hope filled Music into places that are overlooked/considered unconventional for spreading the Gospel.. prisons, mental hospitals, addiction recovery centers. Anywhere there is broken and hurting people... I firmly believe God loves each and every one of us, even those who fully deny him.

- Why is funding the music important?

Funding my music is important to me because I firmly believe the Lord is using me as mouthpiece to speak directly into the lives of those affected by depression, suicide, abuse and addiction. To speak the Hope, Life and Freedom of Jesus into the darkest places of people's hearts. It’s extremely difficult to make any money in the music industry, especially as a Faith based artist seeking to take music with messages of Hope into venues that a lot of times don’t have a budget to pay for an artist to come. In many of the facilities I have served in, there are tablets, computers and televisions where individuals can access content such as music. I specifically want people in prisons, mental hospitals, and addiction recovery centers to have access to my music that shares true stories of a loving God who saved me from taking my own life, who redeemed me from a life of addiction, who redeemed me from a life of pure hate and bitterness. People really want their pain to have a voice, and I’ve seen it happen many times through song. I’ve witnessed God move in mighty ways through music.

- Some of the ways I want to give back to the Kingdom are:

Supplying God honoring music to the broken.. The least of these. 

Supplying musical instruments for individuals to utilize for music therapy. (schools, recovery centers etc.)

I want to do a tour taking the music into prisons, mental health facilities, and recovery centers at no charge to these facilities. I understand they have very strict budgets and rarely if ever can supply any sort of compensation for musical events. 



Recent Donations
Show:
The Prisoners Hope
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

The Prisoners Hope
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

The Prisoners Hope
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

The Prisoners Hope
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

The Prisoners Hope
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

The Prisoners Hope
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Pat and Linda Kelley
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Go get 'em pal!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Praying for your ministry through your powerful musical talent!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
6 months ago

The Prisoners Hope
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Bruce and Roxsan
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

May you encounter God’s amazing ways!

Your biggest CR fan
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 180.00 USD
6 months ago

The Prisoners Hope
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Matthew and Hope Adams
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

John J Harbert
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Hey bud praying that God does amazing things through you. Hope you are doing great! Miss seeing ya bud take care of yourself and be safe brother

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
8 months ago

