Garnett Kansas Liberty Festival 250

Help us celebrate America's 250th birthday Garnett, Kansas style! Special events, food vendors and entertainment in Lake Garnett Park featuring Trevor Holman and The Haymakers, followed by a spectacular evening fireworks display over Lake Garnett, all coming your way Saturday, June 27, 2026 (rain date Sunday June 28).

Hey – you only turn 250 once...Your donations help cover expenses and help us put down seed money for future celebrations to keep the Garnett Liberty Festival alive – thank you in advance for your generosity!