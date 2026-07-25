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Garland Tague at YWAM Montana SBS

Goal$9,000 USD
Raised$1,500 USD

Fundraiser created byGarland Tague

Fundraiser funds will be received by Garland Tague

Garland Tague at YWAM Montana SBS

Help Send Garland to the School of Biblical Studies!

YWAM Montana · Starting September 21, 2026 · 9 months


Hi! I'm Garland. Last year I completed a 5 month Discipleship Training School (DTS) with YWAM Montana, and it changed my life in ways I'm still discovering. During our outreach, spending time in God's Word each morning became a highlight of my day — not out of obligation, but out of genuine hunger for truth and wisdom. The relationships we built, the joy of teaching, and the way Scripture came alive in those moments have never left me.


Through that season, I felt God making something clear: He's calling me to teach His Word. Whether that's apologetics, biblical discipleship, or simply equipping others to read and understand Scripture for themselves — in Montana, across the US, or anywhere in the world He leads me — I feel His joy bursting in my heart in a way I can no longer ignore.

So the next step is the School of Biblical Studies (SBS), also through YWAM Montana, beginning September 21st. SBS is a 9-month intensive program dedicated to reading, studying, and inductively teaching through all 66 books of the Bible! It's exactly the bridge God is inviting me to cross — and I don't want to cross it alone.


My Fundraising Goal: $9000

While the overall cost of the program is $12000, I'm looking for 40 people to give $200 or more. Please keep in mind that I am also contributing with my own earnings, (not on this website), for my trip this fall! Every gift — no matter the size — brings me one step closer. Would you be one of those people?


If you're not in a position to give financially, your prayers mean just as much. I'm building a team of people who will commit to praying for me throughout these 9 months — for God's provision, for wisdom and growth, and for the people I'll have the privilege of learning from and building new relationships with.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your partnership — whether through prayer, finances, or both — means the world to me!

With gratitude,

Garland Tague




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