Garfield County Republican Women Tornado victim

As a fellow member of Garfield County Republican Women here in Enid, Oklahoma, I'm still reeling from the devastation left behind by that recent tornado. Among the wreckage and heartache was Linda McElroy—who lost her home and vehicles to the storm.

I remember how it felt when we first heard about Linda’s loss: shock, disbelief, a deep sense of urgency to help. Linda has always been there for others in times of need; now, it was our turn to support her during this incredibly tough time.

Her husband Eddie is also feeling the impact—not only are they dealing with the emotional toll but facing the daunting task of rebuilding their lives from scratch. They need everything: housing, transportation, everyday essentials. It’s heartbreaking to see them start over, and it breaks my heart that this can happen to anyone in our community.

That’s why I’m reaching out to you today—our caring Republican women supporters who believe in the power of unity during tough times. Linda needs us now more than ever. Your help could make a real difference for her as she embarks on this challenging journey towards recovery and rebuilding.

Let's show Linda that no matter what life throws at us, there’s always hope—and strength in unity. Let's prove to Linda (and anyone facing hardship) that they are not alone; we have each other’s backs, especially during the toughest moments of our lives.

Whether it's donating financially or sharing this campaign on social media, your support is vital and deeply appreciated. Together, let’s make a difference for Linda McElroy!