Support Garet Davidson Legal Defense

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $250
Dear Friends and Supporters,
My name is Garet Davidson. Throughout my 12-year career in public service as a law enforcement professional and as a Lieutenant in the Office of Professional Accountability, I have remained steadfast in my belief that law enforcement must be accountable to the people it serves. Today, I face two indictments: one related to my efforts to protect and uphold the integrity of Nashville’s Community Oversight Board, and another connected to the release of documents from the Covenant School tragedy.
Why This Fight Matters
This is about more than just one person or one case. It is about defending the fundamental principles that unite us all:
I am fighting these charges not just for myself, but to defend the values of open government, honest policing, and the right of every community to demand better from those in power. I believe in a future where policing is transparent and responsive to the needs of all Nashvillians.
How You Can Help
The legal process ahead is daunting and costly, and I cannot do it alone. Your donation will go directly toward legal fees and costs associated with my defense. By contributing, you are standing up for the principles of transparency, accountability, community oversight, and the right of citizens to demand answers from their government. If you believe in the power of community, the necessity of oversight, and the importance of shining a light on government actions, I humbly ask for your support. Together, we can defend the progress we’ve made and continue the fight for a fairer, safer, and more accountable city for everyone.
With gratitude,
Garet Davidson
We are keeping your family in our prayers.
