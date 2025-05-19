Support Garet Davidson Legal Defense

Dear Friends and Supporters,

My name is Garet Davidson. Throughout my 12-year career in public service as a law enforcement professional and as a Lieutenant in the Office of Professional Accountability, I have remained steadfast in my belief that law enforcement must be accountable to the people it serves. Today, I face two indictments: one related to my efforts to protect and uphold the integrity of Nashville’s Community Oversight Board, and another connected to the release of documents from the Covenant School tragedy.

Why This Fight Matters

This is about more than just one person or one case. It is about defending the fundamental principles that unite us all:

Government Accountability : Our republic depends on holding public officials and agencies accountable to the people they serve.

: Our republic depends on holding public officials and agencies accountable to the people they serve. Transparency : The public has a right to know how their government operates, especially in matters that affect community safety and trust.

: The public has a right to know how their government operates, especially in matters that affect community safety and trust. Protecting Democracy : When the will of the people is threatened by backroom deals and political maneuvering, we must stand up and defend our institutions.

: When the will of the people is threatened by backroom deals and political maneuvering, we must stand up and defend our institutions. Whistleblower Protection: Those who expose government overreach or misconduct should not be silenced or punished for standing up for the truth.

I am fighting these charges not just for myself, but to defend the values of open government, honest policing, and the right of every community to demand better from those in power. I believe in a future where policing is transparent and responsive to the needs of all Nashvillians.

How You Can Help

The legal process ahead is daunting and costly, and I cannot do it alone. Your donation will go directly toward legal fees and costs associated with my defense. By contributing, you are standing up for the principles of transparency, accountability, community oversight, and the right of citizens to demand answers from their government. If you believe in the power of community, the necessity of oversight, and the importance of shining a light on government actions, I humbly ask for your support. Together, we can defend the progress we’ve made and continue the fight for a fairer, safer, and more accountable city for everyone.

With gratitude,

Garet Davidson