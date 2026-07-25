Help Gardner Fight Leukemia

Gardner may be small, but his courage is mighty. Recently diagnosed with leukemia, he is now beginning a long and difficult battle that no child should face alone.

Like a true warrior, Gardner is fighting with strength, resilience, and hope. This campaign was created to rally around him and his family, to lift them with love, prayer, and practical support during treatment and recovery.

Funds will help cover medical expenses, travel, lost wages, and daily needs so his family can focus fully on what matters most: helping Gardner heal.

Thank you for standing with our brave little warrior. 💛

Fighting with Courage. Surrounded by Love.

#GardnerStrong