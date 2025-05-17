Help Todd's Recovery

Monthly Goal:
USD $1,500
Total Raised:
USD $11,229
Raised this month:
USD $0
Campaign funds will be received by Mitchell Gardner
Hello you wonderful people who keep helping me, my family and fellow J6ers.
As you saw In my recent posts I started a small business a month ago and it got off to a great start but sadly I had Stroke last Sunday. It obviously wasn't what I was planning for and now I've made the decision to go stay with my mother in Ohio to recuperate and do rehab.
When Trump compensates the J6ers (which I'm certain he will in one way or another) I plan to join you all in supporting those in need as well. Going through this has made me realize how lucky we are to have folks like you who help those in need. We need more of it and I intend to join you in this mission when my time comes.
God bless all of you and thanks for showing me how to live life.
It's notnright what happened to all of you and I hope you get paid.
Sorry you are going through such tough times, Todd. I am praying, not only for your speedy recovery, but for the vindication of all you patriotic J6ers.
GOD BE WITH YOU.
Todd: Every hair of your head is numbered. “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in him shall not perish but have everlasting life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world, through him, might be saved.” John 3:16,17
God bless you Todd
Thank you for your courage!
And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose. Romans 8:28 God bless you!
God has a magnificent plan for your future.
You are in my prayers
Stay strong! We love you and praying for you!💖🙏
Praying for you.
