Help Todd's Recovery

Hello you wonderful people who keep helping me, my family and fellow J6ers.

As you saw In my recent posts I started a small business a month ago and it got off to a great start but sadly I had Stroke last Sunday. It obviously wasn't what I was planning for and now I've made the decision to go stay with my mother in Ohio to recuperate and do rehab.

When Trump compensates the J6ers (which I'm certain he will in one way or another) I plan to join you all in supporting those in need as well. Going through this has made me realize how lucky we are to have folks like you who help those in need. We need more of it and I intend to join you in this mission when my time comes.

God bless all of you and thanks for showing me how to live life.

