Gardner Family Hurricane Milton Recovery

We took a hit from the eye of Hurricane Milton. As a result, we lost a significant portion of our roof to heavy winds. We were trapped in the house taking on water until the high wind gusts subsided. I am very grateful that our family is safe, but we will have a long road to recovery. We cannot live in the house until repairs are completed. One ceiling already collapsed with others on the verge of collapse. Donations will be used for temporary housing, food, and general recovery efforts. Thank you in advance to anyone able to assist.