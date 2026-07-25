GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Garage to HQ - Build the Home of Cultivated Laser

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$15,585 USD

Fundraiser created byByron Gautreaux

Fundraiser funds will be received by Cultivated Laser Creations

Garage to HQ - Build the Home of Cultivated Laser

Five years ago, Cultivated Laser started with a simple idea: make cool things that are meant to last, stay independent, and build a business on our own terms.


What began as a small laser engraver and a handful of designs has grown into something I never imagined. Over the years we've shipped tens of thousands of products, built an incredible community, and created a business that allows me to support my family while doing work I genuinely love.


Today, we're taking the biggest step in the company's history.

Our offer has been accepted on a 2,300-square-foot commercial building in South Louisiana that will become the permanent home of Cultivated Laser.


For years we've operated out of rented spaces and whatever room we could make work. This building changes everything.


The new shop will not only allow us to have more space for a cheaper price than we could ever rent for, it will help expand production, add more lasers, 3D printers, increase inventory, improve order fulfillment, and create dedicated workspaces for laser engraving and manufacturing.


Most importantly, it will allow us to pursue a Federal Firearms License (FFL), opening the door to complete firearm engraving, NFA engraving services, firearm personalization, and firearm transfers—services our customers have been requesting for years.


This isn't just about having a bigger building.

It's about creating a permanent home for the business. A place where we can continue to grow, create jobs, serve our customers better, and build something that lasts.


To make this purchase happen, we need to raise $25,000 to cover the down payment, closing costs, and initial setup expenses. While we're working with a bank to finance the building itself, every dollar raised through this campaign helps reduce the financial burden and allows us to invest more into equipment, inventory, and future growth. We wont ever ask for a handout. You will absolutely be rewarded for any contribution made!


If you've ever purchased a patch, magazine, tumbler, ornament, or any of the countless weird projects we've created over the years, thank you. Your support got us this far.


If you'd like to help us take this next step, any contribution—large or small—will help turn this building into the future home of Cultivated Laser.


This business has always been built by people who believe in independence, craftsmanship, and doing things a little differently.


Thank you for being part of that journey.


— Byron

Cultivated Laser Creations



What Your Support Helps Fund

  1. Building down payment
  2. Closing costs
  3. FFL licensing and compliance
  4. Additional 3D printing capacity
  5. Shop improvements and infrastructure
  6. Future hiring and growth


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve