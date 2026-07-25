Garage to HQ - Build the Home of Cultivated Laser

Five years ago, Cultivated Laser started with a simple idea: make cool things that are meant to last, stay independent, and build a business on our own terms.





What began as a small laser engraver and a handful of designs has grown into something I never imagined. Over the years we've shipped tens of thousands of products, built an incredible community, and created a business that allows me to support my family while doing work I genuinely love.





Today, we're taking the biggest step in the company's history.

Our offer has been accepted on a 2,300-square-foot commercial building in South Louisiana that will become the permanent home of Cultivated Laser.





For years we've operated out of rented spaces and whatever room we could make work. This building changes everything.





The new shop will not only allow us to have more space for a cheaper price than we could ever rent for, it will help expand production, add more lasers, 3D printers, increase inventory, improve order fulfillment, and create dedicated workspaces for laser engraving and manufacturing.





Most importantly, it will allow us to pursue a Federal Firearms License (FFL), opening the door to complete firearm engraving, NFA engraving services, firearm personalization, and firearm transfers—services our customers have been requesting for years.





This isn't just about having a bigger building.

It's about creating a permanent home for the business. A place where we can continue to grow, create jobs, serve our customers better, and build something that lasts.





To make this purchase happen, we need to raise $25,000 to cover the down payment, closing costs, and initial setup expenses. While we're working with a bank to finance the building itself, every dollar raised through this campaign helps reduce the financial burden and allows us to invest more into equipment, inventory, and future growth. We wont ever ask for a handout. You will absolutely be rewarded for any contribution made!





If you've ever purchased a patch, magazine, tumbler, ornament, or any of the countless weird projects we've created over the years, thank you. Your support got us this far.





If you'd like to help us take this next step, any contribution—large or small—will help turn this building into the future home of Cultivated Laser.





This business has always been built by people who believe in independence, craftsmanship, and doing things a little differently.





Thank you for being part of that journey.





— Byron

Cultivated Laser Creations









What Your Support Helps Fund

Building down payment Closing costs FFL licensing and compliance Additional 3D printing capacity Shop improvements and infrastructure Future hiring and growth



