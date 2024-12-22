Supporting the Galvan Family

If anyone knows Landon and Meghan, and their 3 kids Emma, Levi and Theo you know they have sacrificed so much for others, and their church. This year being especially difficult for them with Meghan's ongoing health issues and finding out their house had black mold that needed immediate work done.

All while this has been happening, Landon has continued to serve in the ministry and does more than most will ever know, yet he does it with a humble and willing heart to serve the Lord. I think most of us have been touched by them in one way or another. Through their serving in children and youth ministry, in worship or Landon's gift of teaching, not to mention their generous hospitality and willingness to be a source of encouragement or help when others need it.

So, all this to say, is we want to be able to bless them as they have blessed so many of us.

They are still waiting to find out if their insurance will cover any of the extensive damages the mold has caused to their house and their belongings, but while they wait, we want to show them how much we appreciate them and all they have done for us and our community

If you feel led or desire too, you can donate any amount that will go directly to them this Christmas!

And even more importantly if you can pray for them, asking God to continue to direct and give them wisdom as they navigate the sell of their home and move into a new house! and for a complete healing for Meghan!

Thank you guys, and Merry Christmas!





Let him who is taught the word share in all good things with him who teaches.

Galatians 6:6



