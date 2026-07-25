Feed Their Dreams - Help Our Girls Thrive

I never imagined that one day I'd find myself in this situation, struggling to make ends meet. It all started when I lost my job, and since then, life has been a constant uphill battle against the tide of expenses piling up like mountains. My heart is heavy as I watch my three daughters—Yana, Zeina, and Mickey—grow with dreams that seem just out of reach because they're stuck in this cycle of poverty.

As their father, it pains me to see them go hungry or miss school because we can't afford the basics. Yana loves reading books; she has her nose buried in one every chance she gets, but even her love for learning is feeling the pinch of our financial constraints. Zeina dreams of becoming a teacher someday—a dream that seems harder and harder to achieve with each passing day of unpaid electricity bills and school fees overdue. And Mickey, oh, he's just three years old, yet his bright eyes are already filled with curiosity about life outside our cramped home.

I'm late on my utility payments by two months now, and four months behind in paying for their schooling. The pressure is immense; I fear the day when we might have to pull Yana out of school or see Mickey miss another month at pre-school because there's just no more money left after rent and food.

But amidst this dark tunnel, there's a glimmer of hope—a chance for us to turn things around with your help. I believe in miracles; that something as simple yet powerful as a helping hand can make all the difference between despair and hope for my daughters. Every bit you contribute will go towards clearing their school fees and utility bills, ensuring they don't miss another day of learning or face an electricity blackout at home.

I understand times are tough too; money is tight for everyone right now. But if there’s anything we can all agree on, it’s how important education is to shaping a better future—not just for my daughters but for every child out there who deserves the chance to dream big and achieve their potential without barriers holding them back because of financial constraints.

Your support isn't just about helping us; it's also an investment in our collective future, where each child has equal opportunities regardless of their background or economic status. Please consider donating whatever you can—every peso counts and makes a world of difference to my girls and me. Let’s turn this pain into purpose and rebuild hope together for families like mine who are struggling every day just to keep the lights on and make sure our children have what they need to thrive.

I'm counting on your kindness, generosity, and compassion today more than ever before because behind these walls is a family holding onto each other—and their dreams—in desperation but also in determination for brighter days ahead. Thank you for reading about our story; we truly appreciate every bit of support from the bottom of our hearts! 💖🙏