Stand with Gal Luft

Watch Gal's video by clicking here.

In March 2019, Dr. Gal Luft provided the FBI and US Department of Justice (DOJ) explosive information about corruption at the highest levels of the US government involving the Biden family. The meeting with the DOJ occurred nearly one month before Joe Biden announced he was running for president and nine months before Delaware computer repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac turned over Hunter Biden’s laptop to the FBI. Prior to and during the meeting, DOJ prosecutors assured Gal that they would investigate his claims fully and ensure that justice was done.

Instead of pursuing the allegations, the DOJ decided to “shoot the messenger” and began a prosecution of Gal who is a whistleblower, as a matter of fact and law. On February 16, 2023, the witch hunt against Gal resulted in him being arrested in Cyprus on a US extradition request. The manufactured charges, which are entirely politically-based, carry with them a maximum sentence of nearly 100 years!

Gal is the first person who reported Biden corruption to the DOJ. Little did he know how far they’d go to bury his information and engage in an epic coverup.

Why is the DOJ so desperately trying to silence Gal?

Why was Gal’s arrest warrant issued on Nov 1, 2022 — the eve of midterms when it was widely believed that Republicans would win at least one house of Congress and start investigating the corruption?

Why was Gal charged with lying to the FBI—because he told them facts that they did not want to believe?

Why did the Justice Department fail to investigate the identity of the corrupt current or former member of the FBI who provided sealed law enforcement information to Hunter and James Biden?

Gal did his civic duty to report what he knew. A potential 100 years behind bars is the DOJ’s “thank you”.

The DOJ and FBI have unlimited resources at their disposal. This situation has been financially devastating to Gal's family.

Gal's family needs your help to fight this injustice.

May God bless you – the smallest donor to the largest. We really appreciate all prayers and if you could spread the word about this fundraiser to everyone you know. Remember, Gal is just the latest victim of a long list of people that have been targeted.