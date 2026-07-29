Help Galloglys Recover From Home Fire

Our loving fellow church members Tim and Kerri Gallogly lost their home and pets on Feb 12th to a house fire. This is an incredible loss of both their home, and beloved dog Agnes.

They have 2 young daughters and a baby due in just a few weeks. Please send prayers for stress, grief, and health as Kerri nears the end of the pregnancy.

These wonderful people welcome the support of their friends and family as they deal with this loss. They are trusting God to get them through this, and love him above all else.

For now, they are staying with his parents for a couple months.

The Needs:

* Prayer - Kerri & Tim cherish and covet every prayer, always.

* Home for the future, after demolishing - NO insurance reimbursement

* Home goods - everything will need to be replaced (Clothes seem to be covered for now).

* Donations - cash savings were lost

Thank you for the love, support, prayers, and kindness in this time, they appreciate it all.

From Tim:

1 Timothy 6:6–8

6 But but godliness with contentment is great gain, 7 for we brought nothing into the world, and 3 we cannot take anything out of the world. 8 But if we have food and clothing, with these we will be content.