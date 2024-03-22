Supporting the Galindo family through brain cancer

Our dear friends, the Galindos have been carrying the weight of a Grade 4 brain cancer diagnosis over the last year. As they navigate what life looks like on one income, raising their 2 babies, and managing treatments and symptoms, they would be grateful for your support, whether that be prayerfully or financially.





Ryan and Jordan have been together 13 years and got married in 2016. They have two young children together, Gianna (5) and Levi (1). Last year on March 14th, Ryan (41) went to the ER in Sacramento for having a "pressure" headache for the past 3 weeks. He knew something didn't feel right, and wanted to have it checked out. After a CT Scan, the Doctors found swelling, and with an MRI they confirmed a mass was in his right temporal lobe. He had surgery 3/16/23 to remove the "large plum" sized tumor. Pathology confirmed he was fighting a Grade 4 Glioblastoma. Grade 4 being the most aggressive. They are extremely grateful the location of the tumor that it was operable, it didn’t cause deficiencies after surgery with mind / memory / language / motor function.





The Galindos have been pursing conventional treatment for brain cancer with Chemotherapy and Proton Radiation in San Diego (more specialized and accurate) radiation, along with regularly traveling to the Cancer Center for Healing in Irvine to seek more integrative therapies / modalities to heal his whole body, and ideally provide powerful immune system support.





Fast forward one year to this March (3/16/24), and despite seeing positive stable progress in his December MRI, the Galindos are in the same situation with another surgery on the calendar for the end of March to remove the tumor that has grown back. We are praying the surgery and recovery go smoothly, but they will be starting at square one with another year of treatment ahead of them to work towards healing Ryan with Clinical Trials and continued therapy with lots of travel on the horizon.





Being able to take past expenses and future medical bills off of their shoulders along with future travel expenses will allow the Galindos to enjoy as much family time as they can, and truly focus on healing while being all together. All integrative therapies are out of pocket as standard of care only offers traditional treatment. Both Ryan and Jordan have been so strong during this time trusting that God has a greater plan. We are all believing in a full healing for Ryan. God has had His hands over them through all of this, and we know He is faithful.