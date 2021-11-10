Campaign Image

Support the Galileans

Raised:

 USD $7,037

Campaign created by The Disciples of Galilee Inc

Campaign funds will be received by Max Acosta

Support the Galileans

The Disciples of Galilee

The Disciples of Galilee are a Christian, non-profit outreach devoted to reaching the homeless and addicted for Jesus Christ. We have been feeding people in the South Bronx since January 2019. Our mission includes praying for people and distributing Bibles along with necessary supplies and materials to lessen the burden of homelessness and break addiction.

Website: www.disciplesofgalilee.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/The-Disciples-of-Galilee-103389415219387/
Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

D of G
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

May the Lord continue to expand this ministry.

Erica Burgos Rodriguez
$ 45.00 USD
1 year ago

May God bless those who are the hands and feet of Jesus! It is because of you guys who go out and serve that makes all the difference. It is an honor to give and help any way I can! God bless you guys and the ones you bless!

Guillermo Santos
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Mary Christina
$ 30.00 USD
2 years ago

Max Acosta has asked for my gift to be this donation

Ralph Perez from Love Gospel Assembly Church
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

The donation is from: Minister Ralph Perez - From: Love Gospel Assembly Church.

bradley carvette
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

thank you diana!

Maria T
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Honored to work along side you! I pray that God will further your ministry to do His Kingdom work!! God Bless you all!

The Lennon Family
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

Abigail A Rodriguez
$ 900.00 USD
2 years ago

I am donating due to the fact my sister has a heart disease of gold . She is my light!!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

God is good

Maria T
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Honored to work along side you! I pray that God will further your ministry to do His Kingdom work!! God Bless you all!

Abigail A Rodriguez
$ 900.00 USD
2 years ago

I am donating due to the fact my sister has a heart disease of gold . She is my light!!!!

Patricia Jordan
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

This is a Passover/Easter offering in memory of my sister in Christ, Sister Jelly. This is from Sis Peanut Butter.

Maria T
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Honored to work along side you! I pray that God will further your ministry to do His Kingdom work!! God Bless you all!

BerriosColon
$ 200.00 USD
2 years ago

Abigail A Rodriguez
$ 900.00 USD
2 years ago

I am donating due to the fact my sister has a heart disease of gold . She is my light!!!!

Abigail A Rodriguez
$ 900.00 USD
2 years ago

I am donating due to the fact my sister has a heart disease of gold . She is my light!!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 57.00 USD
2 years ago

Eva Fontanez
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

God bless you all for the work you all do ... God's work! "For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in," Matthew 25:35 (NIV)

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo