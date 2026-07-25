Help Gail of Gaia Relocate and Stabilize for Work

“Stabilization for a disabled household, caregiving support, and relocation to safe housing.”

My name is Gail of Gaia (Sha’re-Tahlai’ah).

I’ve been given a real opportunity to relocate for work, but I’m currently facing the financial barrier of getting there.

I live on a fixed income and do not have the savings or credit to cover moving costs.

This fundraiser is a one-time bridge to help me move forward into stability.

Story:

My name is Gail Ross (Gail of Gaia, Sha’re-Tahlai’ah).

I’ve been given a real opportunity to relocate for work, but I’m currently facing the financial barrier of getting there.

I live on a fixed income of $1,200 per month, with no savings or credit to cover moving expenses. I am also caring for my adult son Justin, who is autistic and depends on me for stability and daily support. This makes relocating and securing a stable environment even more important for both of us. Without help, I’m stuck between where I am and where I need to be.

This fundraiser is a one-time bridge to help me:

relocate safely

secure stable housing

cover transportation and basic setup

move forward into independence

I am also supporting my son, who is incarcerated and relies on me for basic support. Without assistance, he has no one else.

Why I’m asking

I’ve spent much of my life helping others—through my work, my voice, and my presence. I’ve never had sponsors or financial backing, and I’ve always found a way forward on my own.

Right now, I simply need a little help to get through this transition.

If my work, my message, or my presence has ever meant something to you, I’m asking for your support.

How you can help

Donate if you’re able

Share this with others

Every contribution, no matter the size, helps me take the next step.

Closing

Thank you for seeing me, supporting me, and helping me move forward.

May your kindness return to you in abundance.

— Gail of Gaia (Sha’re-Tahlai’ah)