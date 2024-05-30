Campaign Image

Support the Gages

Campaign created by Caitlin Gage

Campaign funds will be received by Caitlin Gage

Throughout the years, our family has been harrassed by federal and state authorities, doxxed, threatened, libeled and slandered by fanatics. 


Lucas has been deplatformed from several donation platforms for his activism, so I created this campaign for those who wish to support him and our family.


We are blown away by and appreciate all of your love and support!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

I totally support Lucas and his family !

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

I know you are are not a Muslim. But I still pray that Allah guide and protect you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
6 days ago

Stay strong!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
6 days ago

I’ll give when I can. Bring those Js down!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
6 days ago

Keep up the good work Lucas, God bless you & your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
6 days ago

From a legal H1B immigrant. The crap your family has been though is sickening. Caitlyn and Lucas. Be strong . Let's make America great again.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
14 days ago

Scratxh Groyper
$ 6.00 USD
15 days ago

TOP GAGE!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you & keep safe.

White Unity Project
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for your work. Hopefully what we can do for you helps.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Simon
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Hi Lucas! Keep up the great work brother! Much love!

Scratxh Groyper
$ 6.00 USD
1 month ago

TOP GAGE!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

