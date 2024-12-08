Support Gage's Battle Against Brain Cancer

**Help Support Gage's Fight Against Brain Cancer**

Our world was turned upside down on 11/14 when we took our seven year old, Gage, to the eye doctor for a vision issue. We were immediately sent to the hospital where we were told he had a large brain tumor in his cerebellum, the part of the brain that controls balance, coordination, and other motor functions. Gage was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a form of brain cancer, after his emergency neurosurgery on 11/15/2024. He has been undergoing daily occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech therapy and will soon begin an intensive treatment plan that includes proton radiation therapy in NYC followed by chemotherapy. Proton radiation therapy is more precise and will be better for Gage’s brain in the long run but, this treatment is out of network and we have not heard if it will be approved by our insurance or what our financial obligation will be. The plan for Gage’s treatment will require us to be out of work for 6 months to a year to take him for treatment and provide him with everyday care.

As we focus all our energy on caring for Gage, the costs of medical bills, and travel for treatment are quickly becoming overwhelming. While we do not have a specific goal in mind, any amount of support will help us navigate this incredibly difficult time.

Your kindness and generosity will allow us to be by Gage's side and focus on getting him better. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with us during this fight.