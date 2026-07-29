Gadget-AI is an independent adventure in AI technology, journalism, and news for people who've decided to stop tolerating while being ignored. We're the alternative.





Modern media pretends that some things don't exist and aren't happening because those things don't fit or work against their narratives and goals. Well, we prefer to pretend they don't exist. Your support helps enable us (and you) to do that.





We create and offer technologies that have been tuned for your use, not your enemies' use. They create technology that amplifies them while minifying you. We are the opposite of that. We create technologies that amplify you while minifying them.