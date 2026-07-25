Gabriels Horn Universal Antidote Clinic Nigeria

Gabriel’s Horn Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic Lagos, Nigeria

Goal: $12,000 USD





A Wake-Up Sound Heralding Health for the Diseased Poor of Nigeria

We invite you to help us blow Gabriel’s Horn—a clarion call to announce a new beginning: the opening of a Chlorine Dioxide Solution walk-in clinic in Lagos, offering affordable, safe, and effective healing to Nigeria’s diseased poor.

Like its biblical namesake, Gabriel’s Horn is not just a story but a wake-up call, heralding health and hope where disease and despair have long ruled.

The Tragedy of Doctor Matthew and the Renewal of Hope

Our lead physician, Dr. Matthew, once worked with the UN/WHO’s Disease Surveillance and Response unit in Lagos. In early 2025, tragedy struck: his wife and three children were killed suddenly in a road accident, leaving him shattered and alone.

In his grief, fate led him to Chlorine Dioxide (CD)—and to three others whose lives had also been transformed by it: Stephen, Gbenga, and Gabriel. Bound by their own struggles and by the power of CD to prevent and heal disease, the four joined forces.

Together, they chose to name this clinic after Gabriel, the quiet loner among them, whose very name calls us to awaken and act. For Dr. Matthew, this mission has given renewed purpose and strength: to bring hope, healing, and dignity to Lagos’s poor.

The Vision

We are raising $12,000 USD to establish the Gabriel’s Horn Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic Lagos—a safe, affordable community health hub where the diseased poor can access Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS 3000 ppm) and learn how to self-administer it responsibly for disease prevention and treatment.

The clinic will:

Operate in legal compliance with Nigerian authorities.

Be staffed by a four-person team led by Dr. Matthew.

Provide CDS education with mandatory informed consent agreements—each patient takes responsibility for their own care.

Serve as a beacon of hope in a region ravaged by preventable diseases, unsafe water, and broken healthcare.

The Crisis: Lagos and Beyond

For millions of Nigerians, everyday life is a battle for survival:

Unsafe, polluted water breeds waterborne disease.

Poor sanitation—open drains, inadequate toilets, and contaminated wells—spreads cholera, typhoid, dysentery, and malaria.

Broken healthcare system: Hospitals are overcrowded, distant, and demand crushing fees. Patients are sometimes detained until debts are paid.

Chronic disease surge: Diabetes, hypertension, and cancer rates rise unchecked while infectious disease remains rampant.

When illness strikes, most are left with two bleak options: traditional remedies—often ineffective or dangerous—or nothing at all.

Chlorine Dioxide: The Universal Antidote

Chlorine Dioxide (CD) is not new—it is one of the most studied disinfectants on earth.

In 1988, NASA called it the “Universal Antidote” for its extraordinary pathogen-neutralizing potential.

It has long been used worldwide to disinfect water, food, and medical equipment.

At extremely low concentrations, it destroys viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites.

Alternative scientists, medical pioneers, and countless testimonies confirm what Lagos’s poor are discovering: CD works. Against cholera, typhoid, dysentery, malaria—even emerging viral threats—CD saves lives.

For years, Dr. Matthew, Gabriel, Gbenga, and Stephen have struggled to afford or access Chlorine Dioxide. When they do, they heal and protect. When they don’t, preventable suffering and death follow.

Criminalized Compassion

Here lies the tragic irony:

Sodium Chlorite (SC), the precursor to CD, is not listed as a controlled or prohibited substance under Nigerian law.

SC and CD are widely used for water purification and agriculture—yet individuals in Nigeria have been harassed, arrested, or jailed for possessing or sharing them to protect their communities.

This is not law, but misinformation and misuse of authority.

A safe, science-backed, lifesaving chemical has been twisted into a weapon against the poor.

Why We Need You

Your support will:

Launch Gabriel’s Horn Clinic with essential equipment, supplies, and staff.

Provide transparent reporting on patients served, infections prevented, and lives changed.

Shield Nigeria’s poor from medical bankruptcy and arbitrary harassment.

Defend truth against disinformation campaigns that criminalize what works.

Accountability & Integrity

We pledge:

Every dollar accounted for. No bureaucracy, no waste.

Informed consent: Each patient signs responsibility for their own self-administered care.

Legal compliance: With a licensed doctor on staff, observing Nigerian requirements.

Global solidarity: Updates shared with donors—real outcomes, real stories.

The Budget – What $12,000 Covers

A lean, transparent, mission-driven plan:

License & Government approval/clearance – $1,500

Rent & Premises (6 months) – $3,000

Furniture & fittings setup – $800

Chlorine Dioxide ingredients & supplies – $1,500

Staff salaries (4 people, 6 months) – $2,400

Technology & utilities – $300

Security & waste disposal – $300

Marketing & outreach – $300

Administrative contingency – $700

3000ppm generator machine – $1,000

CCTV installation – $200

Total: $12,000 USD

A Call to Action

To medical visionaries, humanitarians, and defenders of freedom:

This is more than charity.

This is science in action.

This is justice for the poor.

This is resistance against lies.

Your donation will:

Save children from dying of preventable waterborne diseases.

Empower families to care for themselves.

Defend human rights against misinformation and oppression.

Lagos’s poor are not asking for miracles.

They are asking for a fair chance.

Be the Horn. Blow the Healing Reveille.

Gabriel’s Horn is more than a clinic. It is a symbol:

Of compassion in a world too quick to criminalize kindness.

Of innovation where others impose stagnation.

Of life where disease once reigned.

We invite you to join us. Together, let’s let a wave of healing begin.

Donate today and share this campaign.

Every gift—large or small—helps establish the Gabriel’s Horn Universal Antidote Walk-In Clinic Lagos.

Stand with the poor. Stand with science. Stand with truth.

Lagos, Nigeria

For the people, by the people, with your help