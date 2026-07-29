Gabels Fight to Recover

🐾 Gabel’s Fight to Recover 🩶

Recently, our sweet Gabel was involved in a serious accident that required emergency veterinary care and surgery. Faced with the decision to let him go or fight for his life, our family chose to do everything we could to save him. Thankfully, Gabel is now recovering at home and continuing his healing journey, but the medical expenses have become overwhelming for our family. To some, pets may be “just animals,” but to us, Gabel is family. His life matters, his pain matters, and we could not give up on him without trying to help him heal. If anyone feels led to help support Gabel’s recovery and medical expenses, we would be deeply grateful for any donation, prayer, or share. Every bit of kindness truly means more than words can express 🩶🐾 Thank you for keeping our sweet boy in your prayers as he continues healing.