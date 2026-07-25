future(faith): Africa

Why I’m going

I was born in Nigeria and grew up in the United States. I’ve played collegiate football, built a startup, traded professionally — and more.

After every accomplishment, I keep coming back to the same thought: there are so many more of me back home. Students who are just as capable, who simply never had the same access to education and technology that I did.

So I want to bring education and technology to them.

The mission

This initiative equips college students with the knowledge and infrastructure to build what privilege made possible for me — primarily through teaching, then through access to tools like Claude and a stable internet connection for three months.

After the initial trip, we believe those three months will give students room to build solutions that can create sustainable income — and, at the very least, equip them to teach others.

Kenya — with Resource Global

We are not doing this alone. We are partnering with Resource Global, whose mission is to develop and activate emerging Christian marketplace leaders who transform their workplaces and cities.

They are sponsoring the bulk of the trip to Nairobi. My remaining cost is the flight — currently about $1,400–$1,800 for the dates I need.

Nigeria — home

We want to carry that same mission to my homeland of Akure, Nigeria, in partnership with Bible Church of Reconciliation (confirm: and/with Ondo State Government — clarify that relationship).

They are sponsoring much of this trip as well. What we still need to cover:

Flights Programming for a two-day intensive — teaching, internet, food, and venue for 120 students A fellowship of 12 students for three months: continued teaching, Claude access, and internet

Anything raised beyond what’s needed will go toward future missions.

Thank you in advance for your support.



