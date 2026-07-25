Future to fulfill

Hello and God Bless the Giver..

This is a future goal for my son Jacob. As a single parent it is an experience to do everything I could for my child. We started with nothing and prayers were answered.. little by little God started to bless us.. we rented out a lauf cabin storage were we had to haul water. We had some electricity but not all that great cuz my sister would cut off our electricity. Now we are in a housing area with running water a roof over our heads. So with that God is Good and I can't complain about anything. We all have goals for our children. My parenting starts in our home. As I watch my son grow, he bloomed throughout his yrs of school to this great respectful young man. I never ask for help before like this.. but to help him is a plus...He just graduated.. and was a Youth Embassador representing NM. Was a basketball manager for his high school. Was involved with cross country and worked in the front desk from time to time. He's the feature!! So just to share our story Jacob has worked very hard and it would appreciate your help* May God continue to bless you all 77x and overflowing.. #GodisGood