Future Psychologist in Need to Continue My Journey

Hey friends!





I thought I'd create this GiveSendGo because I'm unsure what to do from here. I work full-time, and I am also a full-time university student. I have been trying to survive with the constant inflationary rise in the economy and living costs, and it's reached its threshold for me. Due to a personal and medical emergency with my mom, I am in deep debt, $20,000 to be exact. I've done all I can to turn this into something manageable, getting a student line of credit and paying off my credit card in full, but I still cannot breach the heavy interest rate. It's simply eating away all of my savings and income to allow me any space to get my footing again. After sitting down with my family, we determined that $2000 would greatly help in shifting the tides of battle, and allowing me to pay down this colossal foe, bit-by-bit!





So, in essence, I am asking kind and generous souls who are looking to help students get back on their feet to continue pursuing their dream. I assure you that I'll put my best foot forward with any kindness, and work to become the best psychologist in my local area once I graduate, to pay it forward in the best way I can - with kindness and empathy in my work.





Thank you.