Future Nursing Student

Hello !! First off let me start by saying God is so good & all Glory and honor belongs to God. 1 Peter 4:10: "Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms. I am starting this for My Daughter Kalin she is about to start Nursing School in August and need some help with books, supplies, scrubs, physicals booster shots, gas, food. Also an IPad notebooks, pens. Kalin is very spiritual an always put God first since she was a child currently 22 and is hardworking caring and always putting her Grandparents and parents needs before herself. Kalin has always wanted to take care of others, and if anyone could help her with her Future goal in become a RN that would be a blessing. Thank you in Advance praying for every hand that donates. In Jesus name Amen