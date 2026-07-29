Future Nurse Needs Your Help

My fundraising goal is to begin nursing school and remove the financial barriers preventing me from pursuing my Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing (BSN). Rather than allowing financial hardship and exhausted educational funding to stop my future, I am seeking support to help cover the cost of tuition, school fees, books, supplies, transportation, and the stability needed to successfully start this journey. This campaign is not simply about education — it is about creating an opportunity to step into a purpose-driven career where I can serve others through compassion, healthcare, and advocacy. Every contribution helps remove one more obstacle standing between me and becoming the nurse I aspire to be. Nursing is not just a career choice for me — it is a calling built from years of experience, compassion, and service to others.

For the past 7 years, I have worked in healthcare as a Medical Assistant, helping care for patients during vulnerable moments in their lives. Through this experience, I have seen firsthand the difference compassionate healthcare professionals make — not only medically, but emotionally and mentally for patients and their families.

Working in healthcare has strengthened my desire to do more.

As a Medical Assistant, I have gained valuable hands-on experience caring for patients, supporting providers, helping people navigate difficult diagnoses, and being present during moments when kindness and reassurance mattered most. Those experiences showed me that I want to expand my knowledge, skills, and ability to care for others on a greater level.

Becoming a nurse is important to me because it would allow me to continue serving people with greater impact, advocacy, and compassion. I want to be the kind of nurse who not only provides quality care but also treats every patient with dignity, empathy, and understanding.

Healthcare is more than a profession to me — it is where my heart has been for years. Nursing represents the next step in a journey I have already dedicated myself to, and with your support, I can turn years of experience and passion into the career I have worked toward for so long.

In addition to the financial barriers I face pursuing my nursing degree, I have also had to rebuild my life professionally due to serious health complications. One of the medications prescribed for my heart condition causes severe photosensitivity, which means my skin cannot be exposed to direct sunlight for extended periods of time. I also have to avoid heavily lit environments because they can trigger adverse reactions and worsen my condition.





Because of these medical limitations, I was forced to step away from outdoor and physically demanding work environments and transition toward a safer, indoor career path. I was forced to quit my job at United States Postal Service. This unexpected life change has created emotional, physical, and financial hardship, but it has also strengthened my determination to pursue nursing. Healthcare is now more than just a career goal for me — it represents stability, purpose, compassion, and the opportunity to continue helping others while adapting to my own medical challenges. This will help me obtain my bachelors degree, to land a job working from home.





Your support is not only helping me attend nursing school; it is helping me rebuild my future, transition into a sustainable career, and continue moving forward despite the obstacles I have faced.







