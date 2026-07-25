Future Hope Africa 2026 Vacation Bible School

Future Hope Africa (www.futurehopeafrica.org) is a U.S.-based 501c3 non-profit organization operating in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo with the mission of spreading the word of Christ's love and salvation through Christian outreach, educational support, and Bible-based entrepreneurship training. Our mission focuses on helping children and young adults in one of the poorest and most corrupt regions of the world by instilling the truth of our hope in Jesus Christ.





Each summer, Future Hope Africa hosts a two-week Vacation Bible School for around 200 disadvantaged children, many of whom travel great distances by foot to participate. Last year's VBS saw 25 salvations and numerous rededications of faith. VBS expenses include teaching materials, food and drinks for the children, and transportation/meals costs for 35 volunteer teachers. If there are any funds left over after providing for these needs they will be applied to local Future Hope Africa giving expenses that help children and young adults.





This year's VBS is planned for July 27th - August 9th, 2026 and we pray confidently that God will provide and is faithful.





Matthew Bonnett is the Treasurer of Future Hope Africa and on the Board of Directors. He is responsible for fund management and transferring collected funds to the local FHA bank account in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.



