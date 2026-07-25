Future Graduate

Fundraising Support Request





Personal Information





Name: Abdullah Dardona





Campaign Title





Help Me Complete My University Education





About Me





My name is Abdullah Dardona. I am a Palestinian university student from Gaza. I am currently in my final stage of university, but I am unable to complete my education because I cannot afford my remaining tuition fees.





Despite the difficult circumstances in Gaza, I have continued my studies and worked hard to achieve good academic results. My goal is to graduate and become an English language teacher so that I can support my family and contribute to my community.





Why I Need Help





I am seeking financial assistance to pay my remaining university tuition fees so I can complete my degree and receive my graduation certificate.





Without this support, I may not be able to finish my education despite years of hard work.





Supporting Documents





I can provide:





- University enrollment verification.

- Tuition fee statement.

- Academic transcript.

- Medical report.

- Identification documents if required.





Request





I kindly ask if you could help me by hosting or supporting a fundraising campaign on my behalf through GoFundMe or another trusted fundraising platform.





I am happy to provide any documents or information needed to verify my identity and my educational situation.





Thank you very much for your time, kindness, and consideration.





Sincerely,





Abdullah Dardona