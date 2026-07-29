Furthering Education But in a Bind

Hello Everyone! My name is DeAndrei and I’m 38 years old. Im a mother of 5 kids, I already have my AAS degree and I’m currently furthering my education. I’m going to school for my bachelor’s in business administration. I applied for loans and grants. Unfortunately I still owe an amount that cannot be covered by financial aid. I have to come up with this amount as soon as possible or I will be dropped from my classes! I will be ever so grateful for a little help so I can continue on making a better life for my children.