Further Education

Dear Sir Wicknell Chivhayo,

My name is Darlington Chiputura, a qualified teacher of Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics and Business Studies.

I am humbly appealing for your assistance during one of the most difficult periods of my life. I am facing financial challenges while trying to pursue a legal appeal and have exhausted the options available to me, including selling my car to raise the required funds.

I respectfully ask if you could consider helping me. Any assistance would make a significant difference and give me the opportunity to rebuild my life and continue contributing to education and technology.

Thank you for your time, and may God continue to bless you for the lives you continue to support